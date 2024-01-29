Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters concerned with lithium-ion battery fires

The Christmas season may be over, but you're probably still enjoying those new presents. However, area fire departments and Cuyahoga County Waste Management want you to be safe. Many gifts given this past year more than likely include lithium batteries. Lithium batteries can be found in electronics, toys, headphones, handheld power tools, kitchen appliances, and of course electric vehicles to just name a few things. News 5 is following through on how to protect you and your family from such fires.

Lithium battery fires are popping up everywhere from the east to the west coast and here in Cleveland. News 5 is following through with the Parma Fire Department after they said they were seeing an increase in lithium-ion batteries last March. Firefighter, Robert Bures said five lithium battery fires in the city of Parma last year are five too many.

“We had about five fires in the City of Parma,” said Robert Bures, Public Information Office with the Parma Fire Department. “They are very dangerous because the fire starts relatively small, but it burns incredibly hot and after about two, three, four minutes of a battery overheating it will off gas really violently create a lot of smoke."

The Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters told News 5 that lithium battery fires are becoming very concerning across the state due to the availability of the batteries, lack of regulation, and the high cost of responder training. Bures wants to warn residents these fires can happen fast and unexpectedly. Any product that contains a lithium battery must be used and stored properly.

“A lot of it is improper charging,” Bures said. “When we say improper charging. It’s maybe hooking them up to a power source that’s not right for the battery you’re charging.”

Cuyahoga County Waste Management is encouraging proper disposal through various partnership programs. Recycling Program Coordinator, Matt Walters, said when batteries start feeling hot or look swollen, it’s time to toss them.

“Don't throw any sort of rechargeable battery, especially lithium batteries in your trash,” said Walters. “Nor in your recycling, they can and do like frequently cause fires in the trucks in the landfills and at the recycling sorting facilities.”

Walters said batteries can be mailed out through the Call2Recycle program or dropped off at select stores like Staples and Battery Plus locations for a small fee.

“It doesn't take much for them to start, start those fires,” said Walters. “So, it just always best to be cautious and handle them appropriately.”

Ohio Department of Commerce said Ohio's fire incident reporting system currently does not have a specific category for lithium-ion battery fires but reports 81 battery-related fires across the state since 2020.

Click here to learn more about lithium-ion battery recycling options near you.