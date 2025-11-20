Ohio moves to crack down on THC products; gas stations, grocery stores could lose access in 2027

CLEVELAND — Major changes could soon be coming to THC products and Ohio’s marijuana laws. The Ohio House passed a bill overnight that will change where you can buy intoxicating hemp and THC drinks, and how marijuana is regulated across the state.

Senate Bill 56 still needs to pass the Ohio Senate, and then the governor must sign it into law. But if that happens, intoxicating hemp and THC beverages would only be allowed to be sold at licensed dispensaries with a 5-milligram THC cap per serving for beverages. Through 2026, stores could continue selling the items. But beginning in January 2027, gas stations, bars, and grocery stores would no longer be allowed to carry THC products.

Lawmakers said this better aligns Ohio with federal rules.

RELATED: Ohio lawmakers set to ban all 'intoxicating' hemp products, including THC drinks

"Selling a lot of these products that we've already said are really concerning, could potentially harm kids," Republican Senate President Rob McColley said.

Senate Bill 56 also lets people wipe out any old low-level marijuana possession convictions or guilty pleas. The prior amount must comply with the law as it stands today. The bill would also merge medical and recreational rules into one statewide system and keep the 10% marijuana tax in place.

It clarifies that adults can use marijuana anywhere on their own property, not just inside their home. You would still be able to grow marijuana at home. Senate Bill 56 allows adults to grow up to 6 plants, with a limit of 12 per household. Thirty-six percent of marijuana tax revenue will now be returned to communities with dispensaries.

Public safety is a large part of the legislation, too. It includes a public smoking ban, packaging cannot be marketed towards children or look like candy, and you can not smoke marijuana inside a moving car.

The Ohio Senate still needs to sign off before the bill heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, who can sign it or veto it.