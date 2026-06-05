'Protect it, don't destroy it.' Residents push back on Shaker Lake Doan Brook Restoration Project

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A major environmental restoration project at Horseshoe Park and Shaker Lake is facing a delay, giving residents on both sides of a heated debate more time to make their voices heard.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) confirmed construction on the $24 million Doan Brook Restoration Project will now tentatively begin in the spring of 2027 after federal permitting requirements changed, triggering a new review process through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project centers around the aging Horseshoe Lake Dam, a 170-year-old structure located within the Shaker Parklands between Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.

NEORSD officials say the dam has been designated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a failing Class I high-hazard dam and that it poses serious safety concerns if left unaddressed.

“If the Horseshoe Lake Dam were to catastrophically fail, there would likely be impacts to roadways, transportation, and probable loss of life,” said Matt Scharver, NEORSD’s Director of Watershed Programs.

The sewer district’s plan calls for removing portions of the dam, restoring a more natural stream channel, improving fish passage, expanding floodplain protections, enhancing water quality, and reducing future flooding risks.

Federal officials say recent regulatory changes affecting dam removal projects required NEORSD to pursue a different permitting process, which prompted the delay.

But not everyone is convinced the project is the right solution.

Some residents argue the plan would dramatically alter a historic landscape that has existed for generations.

“This should be protected and not annihilated,” resident Kevin Charnas said.

Opponents claim the project would result in the removal of more than 1,000 trees, disturb a 170-year-old ecosystem, and impact roughly 26 acres of parkland. They are calling for the project to be postponed indefinitely while alternative solutions are explored.

“Preservation should be first and foremost,” Charnas said. “I’m not sure why we can’t preserve it while also addressing issues that the sewer district is concerned about.”

NEORSD disputes some of those concerns, saying the project includes extensive environmental improvements. Officials say new trees will be planted, wetlands will be constructed, and additional recreational amenities will be added throughout the area.

The cities of Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights are also investing approximately $7 million in the project.

Once completed, plans call for new park features including trails, benches, bike racks, nature play areas, and an outdoor classroom.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments on the project through June 25.

Despite the delay, sewer district leaders say the project remains necessary to address long-term public safety concerns and improve the health of the Doan Brook watershed for future generations.

