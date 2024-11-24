Rally held in support of 61-year-old woman who was carjacked by teens outside Thurgood Marshall Rec Center

CLEVELAND — About a dozen people from the groups "Black on Black Crime," "Black Women's Army," and "Black Man's Army" walked in front of the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in the Hough Neighborhood of Cleveland on Saturday in support of a 61-year-old woman who two teenagers carjacked in October.

“No peace, no justice," the group chanted as they approached the center of the courtyard in front of the center.

"Who are we here for? Seniors," they yelled in support of the woman, 61, who lives in the neighborhood.

News 5 obtained a video that showed the incident that occurred on Oct. 31. She was attacked while walking her two dogs and fought back despite having a gun pulled out on her by one of the teens. Eventually, the teens managed to steal the woman's car.

Teens caught on camera robbing woman

RELATED: Video footage released: teens caught on camera robbing 61-year-old woman

"A senior should be able to come to walk their dog in any neighborhood at any time," said Art McCoy.

The group wants her to know that she can return and feel safe.

"She hasn’t been here since the incident happened," said McCoy. "So we want her to know that we want her to come back. She's loved. She's going to be safe, and she can walk her dog again."

The groups say it’s time to take a stand and instill core values in the city’s youth again.

“Respect your elders. That is instilled in our head," said Maosha Maybach Vales of the Black Women's Army. "And I don't know what's happening lately. You've seen a lot of assaults on elders, on seniors.”

The group hopes to have the victim return to the center next week along with her two dogs.

“And have a nice doggy walk and show that she's welcome to come back into the neighborhood and be safe," said McCoy.

News 5 learned that these are the same teenagers we told you about on Nov. 13 that were arrested in an aggravated robbery investigation.

RELATED: 14-year-old arrested in connection to slew of Cleveland vehicle break-ins



The Cuyahoga County prosecutor told News 5 earlier this week that he plans to prosecute these teens as adults.