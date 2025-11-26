'Re-defining retail': Small businesses team up for hyper-local market, share the wealth inside Mentor mall

MENTOR, Ohio — "Strength in numbers" is proving true in Mentor, where small business owners and vendors are joining forces to reopen their own hyper-local marketplace inside the Great Lakes Mall.

Oliver's Emporium has experienced so much interest among vendors and shoppers that it has expanded hours and doubled in size.

It's a trend that is exploding in popularity as the retail and mall landscape continues to evolve.

Staffers say shoppers want to experience things in person, and they're thrilled folks are embracing local businesses and creators during a challenging economic time.

"We have grown tremendously. More than two-fold," said Lori Pojman, an Oliver's Emporium vendor.

It's a new era at Oliver's Emporium inside the Great Lakes Mall.

Nearly one year later, at the hyper-local marketplace, Pojman showed News 5 around some of her passions at her "My Rural Haven" space.

From all-natural soaps to teas to vintage glassware and trinkets, Pojman represents the local focus of the marketplace.

"A lot of our vendors actually make their stuff and support local," Pojman said.

She's just one of now roughly 60 vendors who have set up shop here this 2025 holiday season.

"Last year, we started the store. It was supposed to just be a temporary holiday store. And we did so well. And our customer feedback was so wonderful, we decided maybe we should stay year-round," Pojman said.

The small business is now anything but small.

Customer demand and feedback led the owner and operator to expand Oliver's Emporium from one location to two neighboring stores.

There's now the year-round Oliver's Emporium and the seasonal Oliver's Emporium Holiday Shop — both in the Dillard's Wing, behind Santa.

"It's nice just to have one space that we can all come to," said Stefany Belt, owner of Oliver's Treasures and co-founder of Oliver's Emporium.

Ohio just ranked fifth in the nation for America's Top States for Business.

Data shows Ohio's overall pro-business strengths in economy, infrastructure, workforce and business friendliness have encouraged more folks to start a business.

Oliver's growth is evident — they have quadrupled from 15 vendors to 60 between the two locations.

Crafters and entrepreneurs have been eager to take whatever space is available.

"Some of the changing rooms you'll notice are actually rooms for people to shop," said Erin Provins, owner of Cookies To Go.

Provins returned to the hyperlocal spot since last year — like so many of her fellow small business owners — celebrating the stability of not having to travel from craft fair to craft fair each weekend and now taking up a permanent space.

"Not having to tear down is also definitely less of a stressor," Provins said.

She's even expanded her brand — still offering up her fan favorite ginormous cookies but now selling various coffees, olive oils and pastas.

Sharing the wealth has made it all worthwhile, as so many small business owners struggle to pay rent in their own free-standing locations.

"Here I can set up, everybody shares their time, and they're all working my space as well as I'm working everybody else's spaces," Provins said.

Community outreach is a huge part of the small business, too.

They're launching the first annual Trees of Hope — featuring decorated trees sponsored by local businesses and artists.

Guests can vote for their favorites and enter raffles to win a tree, with proceeds benefiting Relay for Life.

They're also hosting a gift drive for families in need.

"We're working on bringing the community in, in other ways than just coming to our store. But they also have purpose," Pojman said.

When I asked about redefining retail and whether this is the future of shopping malls and shopping, Pojman was optimistic.

"I hope so! Banking on it," Pojman said.

Both of Oliver's Emporium's locations are officially open seven days a week, with room for expansion and growth in the near future.

Every Saturday, the Oliver's Marketplace Craft Show brings a rotating lineup of crafters and creators to the mall's West Wing.

Throughout the holidays, shoppers can enjoy special events and raffles:



Nov. 29 and Dec. 6: Liquor Wagon Raffle

Dec. 13: Community Giveaway Event with mall businesses

Dec. 27 and Jan. 3: Dinosaurs attack The Great Lakes Mall with a Scavenger Hunt with the mall businesses

The Trees of Hope Raffle Drawing will take place on Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Oliver's Emporium inside the Great Lakes Mall or follow for the latest updates on Facebook.