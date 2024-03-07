Refine Church in Cleveland finds new home in Brooklyn neighborhood

BROOKLYN, Ohio — It’s out with the old and in with the new for Pastor Luis Vizcarrondo and the members of his church.

“It was a divine intervention, literally,” Vizcarrondo said.

Dreaming of one day building his legacy in Brooklyn, Vizcarrondo told News 5 he didn’t expect his prayer would eventually be answered.

“One day, I told my wife, you know what I’m going to call,” he said. “They were like Jeremy from the Economic Development; he just goes “Hey, I know a church that’s going through a transition, and they’re trying to figure out things.”

Calling this a victory, Vizcarrondo said he’s grateful Refine Church has found a new building to call home, thanks to a generous donation from the United Church of Christ in Brooklyn.

“Us taking on their legacy and making sure their legacy lives on in the community,” said Vizcarrondo.

From their days at Refine Church in Cleveland, Vizcarrondo said he’s looking forward to new beginnings after being targeted by thieves multiple times.

“We’ve lost a lot,” said Vizcarrondo.

You may remember Vizcarrondo from previous stories News 5 has covered when a thief took thousands in building supplies and tools the church had been using to renovate and provide others with a better life.

Cleveland Police later identified the man and charged him with three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of aggravated theft and two counts of criminal damaging.

Vizcarrondo said he felt a sense of relief, knowing justice had been served.

However, he said these crimes left a heavy burden for him and his members.

“Emotionally and mentally, it’s difficult because when you’re concerned about your safety, then you really don’t have time to focus on other things,” he said.

But now Vizcarrondo said he and members like Carlos Irizarry can finally start to put this all behind them.

“I think it’s great for the community especially with the past and him trying to build something in the wrong neighborhood, so excited he’s coming to Brooklyn,” Irizarry said.

Brooklyn Councilman Andy Celcherts said he’s also excited about the transition, especially since he said Vizcarrondo will be the first owner-occupied Latino Congregation within Brooklyn.

“This church has been in transition for a number of years. It had an older population that, like a lot of churches, they’re losing their older members, so it’s sad to see, but it’s a part of life of going in transition,” Celcherts said.

Vizcarrondo said he’s hopeful they can sell their old building to gain enough profits to give back to the community.

“Just having more space to do what we love, which is serving the community and having that heart of service,” said Vizcarrondo.