Suspect charged in Refine Church burglary case

CLEVELAND — You may remember our previous stories at Refine Church in Cleveland.

Back in September, a thief took thousands in building supplies and tools the church had been using to renovate and provide others with a better life.

The next month, News 5 followed through and shared hopeful news that detectives had identified the person or persons involved.

Since our last visit to Refine Church in Cleveland, Pastor Luis Vizcarrondo says there’s been an interesting turn of events after the grand jury found enough evidence to indict the suspect in this case.

“The actual suspect decided to call the church yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon,” said Pastor Luis Vizcarrondo of Refine Church.

Shortly after, Vizcarrondo takes a look at his surveillance camera and sees this:

“We noticed an individual approach, and lo and behold, it's the suspect. He starts showing me the papers of his summons and I'm like, you cannot be here, you cannot, you know, be doing this, you know, and he was actually pleading for us to, let go of the charges,” said Vizcarrondo.

Shocked and concerned, Vizcarrondo quickly called the police.

“When I called them, I said my parishioners were nervous because he had his left hand in his pocket, and he would not show what was there,” said Vizcarrondo.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Police and Sergeant Wilfredo Diaz told us in an email that the suspect has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of aggravated theft, and two counts of criminal damaging.

That person is currently in jail with a bond set for $15,000.

His next pre-trial is set for Nov. 9.

“That was pretty bold to just decide to show up there knowing that you’re wanted,” said Vizcarrondo.

Vizcarrondo says he still can’t understand why the man decided to call and then show up at his church.

"Do you think that he showed up because you’re a Pastor and he was expecting forgiveness and maybe you wouldn’t press forward with the charges?," News 5's Remi Murrey asked Vizcarrondo.

To which he responded and said, “Correct. Just because you’re about forgiveness, you can forgive, don’t get me wrong, but it still doesn’t justify the actions that have already occurred.”

As the church moves forward with finalizing its building, Vizcarrondo is hopeful they can host their community potluck in time for Thanksgiving.

“Ultimately, you hope that person finds some sort of redemption but at the same time reflects, as this goes on, reflects on what they did to hurt many others,” said Vizcarrondo.