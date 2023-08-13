Results are in: majority of people would like to see Parma deer population decrease

PARMA, Ohio — We are following through, bringing you the results of Parma's deer reduction survey. Parma city leaders plan to use the SWAT team to curb the growing white-tail population.

2,215 people responded to the Parma Deer Survey, letting city leaders know about their experiences with deer in the city. 64% of those surveyed would like to see the deer population decrease and stabilize.

65% of responders do think the deer population is growing. Almost all responders, 90%, have experienced deer on the roadway in some capacity.

55% said deer had damaged their home or car.

"There's a safety aspect to this, not just eating Mrs. Gronkowski's flowers in her yard," said Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

Mayor DeGeeter said their culling program would be based on the successful program in Parma Heights. DeGeeter said he was aware a program like this had also been done in Solon, South Euclid, Shaker Heights, Beachwood, Lyndhurst, Richmond, North Olmsted and Bedford.

Parma Police SWAT team would be specially trained for the job.

"It will be from a tree stand shooting down, so you're not going to see bullets going across the city," DeGeeter said.

Some people, like Tanicha Means, think having the SWAT team capture deer may not be the best idea.

"Have a SWAT team trying to capture deer...no," Means said.

"I'm not for killing animals. I mean, if they're not harming anyone, then no," Amanda Parsons said.

In June 2023, we talked with Bob Smith, who told News 5 he narrowly missed hitting a deer while driving in the city.

"I just got lucky it was hopping across the street, its hoof just clipped my bumper and kept going, and I kept going. Everybody behind me slammed on their breaks," Smith said.

According to Parma Police reports from the last three years, there have been more than 300 crashes related to deer in the city. It is illegal in the city to feed white-tailed deer.

"I do see deer coming and walking on our normal street just kind of out in the open, day, night. I mean, I have seen more deer than normal," Parsons said.

Next, Police Chief Joe Bobak will create a plan for his SWAT team to hunt in large, non-residential areas. The Chief would present that plan to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, along with Parma City Council, for approval.

People will be able to come to Parma City Council to hear more discussions about the deer program, and the plan does have to be approved by city council.

If it passes, deer reduction could start around January. According to the city, Parma would establish a first-come, first-served list of Parma residents to pick up the deer for meat.