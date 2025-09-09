Rising from the ashes. The Marquee at Cedar Lee apartments is making a comeback.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Back in January, the upcoming Cedar Lee-Meadowbrook or "Marquee at Cedar Lee" apartments burst into flames.

The fire caused extreme devastation to phase two of the project.

Demolition begins on the fire-damaged remains of Cleveland Heights apartment complex at Cedar Lee

For months, neighboring businesses and residents experienced the impacts.

But this project is entering a comeback era of sorts.

It's bringing major relief to so many who have been waiting for its completion.

"My heart went out to everybody, really," Garry Kanter of Cleveland Heights said.

The images were jarring.

"The major concern that I had was that people would be hurt," Kahlil Seren, Mayor of Cleveland Heights, said.

Flames shot into the sky, as a fire fully engulfed and destroyed a close to completed Cleveland Heights apartment complex at Cedar and Lee—steps away from the High School.

"The fire itself had a negative impact particularly on businesses closest to where the fire occurred," Timothy Cuff of Cleveland Heights said.

Fire crews worked tirelessly for 20 hours to extinguish the flames and keep everyone out of harm's way.

Seren reflected on that frigid night as well as the courageous efforts of first responders.

"It was freezing. There were millions of gallons of water being poured on this fire. In those freezing cold temperatures. All that water was turning to ice. When the fire hit, just as we were about to see the light at the end of the tunnel. That was a little devastating," Seren said.

The aftermath of the Marquee at Cedar Lee fire was trauma-inducing for both longtime residents and business owners.

"These businesses all supported the apartments and knew there was gonna be some disruption and nobody knew it was gonna be delayed two years," Kanter said.

But now there is progress.

Work is underway to rebuild.

Our News 5 cameras captured construction crews literally building the apartments floor by floor.

They nailed and drilled to meet a new deadline.

The apartments are now tentatively set to open during the second half of 2026, according to city leaders.

The neighboring parking deck is ready to go and awaits small business supporters.

"It's a good sign that things can happen quickly," Timothy Cuff said.

It's a welcome sight for new nearby business owners like Kimberly Husain, the owner of Peace Lily.

"Fortunately was not here at the time, but just to know there's gonna be a whole new customer base is very exciting," Husain said.

She opened in June and said the support from her fellow businesses and community members solidified why she set up shop here.

The anticipated future foot traffic from new tenants further sealed the deal.

"We have such a bright future. I get so excited when I think about it," Husain said.

Seren says while the initial project has experienced challenges, the first phase of it, though, is 85% leased out.

It's a bittersweet conclusion of sorts, he says, seeing it come to fruition.

"I'm happy for the City of Cleveland Heights that this is happening. And I'm happy for the path that we have set this city on, if we are willing to stay the course, we can see our city redeveloped." Seren said.

Investigators say there is no evidence to indicate the initial fire was arson.

We will track the progress of the rebuild and update you on-air, online and on the News 5 app.

