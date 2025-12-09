School Board to vote on CMSD building closures and consolidation plan Tuesday night

CLEVELAND — The stakes are high in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The Board of Education is set to take an official vote tonight on a large-scale plan that will result in several potential building and school closures.

These are decisions officials say will significantly impact teachers, students, staff, and parents in the district. While the proposal has been deemed controversial by some, CMSD leaders say it's fiscally responsible and necessary to bridge a growing budget deficit.

In addition, they say the plan creates an opportunity to revitalize and upgrade buildings and to provide enrichment courses, as well as college courses, to students.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Dr. Warren Morgan introduced the "Building Brighter Futures Initiative" back in November.

The goal is to save money and maximize school resources.

Dr. Morgan proposed reducing the number of schools from 88 to 59. The number of high schools would dip from 27 to 14. Elementary schools would drop from 61 to 45.

Dr. Warren says student enrollment has dropped rapidly by more than 50 percent over the last 20 years.

The district went from 70,000 students to 34,000 students district-wide. In addition, the district is grappling with a $150 million deficit. A drop in funding has also played a critical role in why he says they must act now.

He says the plan will help stabilize and secure a brighter future for students. However, it would be a major readjustment with both students and teachers being reassigned to different buildings.

Parents previously expressed significant concerns about Collinwood High School students attending Glenville High School under the proposal. Parents and union leaders have vocalized fears over potential violence and dynamic shifts if Collinwood closes.

CMSD is holding its meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Max S. Hayes High School.

For a closer look at the CMSD proposed plan, CLICK HERE..