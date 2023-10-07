Senior Night success for students, families in Euclid after team travels to play from Michigan

EUCLID, Ohio — The game went on Friday night in Euclid after a series of events News 5 has been following from the start. Last week, News 5 reported Euclid schools loved its Friday game to Brunswick High School after concerns about violence and an investigation.

This week Euclid Schools said there was no reason to move its senior night game against Solon. Solon decided to forfeit instead of travel to Euclid.

Opponents from Michigan came to Euclid to play and make sure seniors got that special night.

Euclid Schools made sure outside and inside the stadium was safe, only allowing students in with a valid student ID, and middle school students needed a valid student ID.

Euclid football mom Danielle Evans is making quite the tribute poster for her son, Euclid senior Jamal Jefferson Jr. ​

"He was getting a little discouraged that they weren't going to be able to have their senior night, but I knew that Euclid would pull it through for them, or I was going to be a mad Mom!" said Evans.

Before kickoff Friday night, security was posted in the parking lot and screening families coming into the stadium. Euclid schools said for every game, this same comprehensive security plan is in place.

"I'm just glad that they didn't have to go anywhere else for their senior night, or it didn't have to be canceled due to the bad seeds, you know. There's a lot of good kids that go here. You really can't control what other kids do, but I'm just glad that they made it work," said Evans.

Inside the stadium, Euclid Police were posted on the field and in the stands. As the band started to get the crowd going and the Friday night lights kicked on, the home team took the field, joined by their opponents from Michigan.

"Every senior deserves a senior night, deserves a chance to be with their family and walk out, and that's something we wanted to make sure they had as well, knowing the situation and what was going on," said Coach Eric Pettway, River Rouge High School, from Michigan.

The members of the class of 2024 were thankful for that team, "It's the last time our seniors are going to be on the field; it's the last time our cheerleaders are going to be on the field. For us, it's the last time we're singing on the field. It's a big moment," said Audrey Mocadlo, Euclid Senior.

For the team who came from far away, "When we found out Solon canceled, we were so upset. And literally this morning I was like, a team from Michigan?" said Mocadlo.

A little bit of that friendly rivalry mixed in on the field and between the cheerleaders too.

"We can have like one final show to show everyone we enjoyed our year here at Euclid, so I'm very excited," said Danasia Tanner, senior of Euclid.

Those special senior moments were almost missed on Friday night, but they were a reality for dozens of seniors and their families.

"It means a lot to Jamal, Jamal has a couple of schools coming to look at him. He takes football very serious. Son bring it home for the team!" said Evans.

During the game, students were reminded to have their student IDs on and stay seated to avoid loitering.

Euclid Schools said the JV and Freshman teams would travel to play Solon this weekend in the spirit of sportsmanship and friendly competition.