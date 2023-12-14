Serving those who served: Nearly 2,000 pounds of food donated to Honor Home veterans in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio — A Stark County Sheriff's Office trailer and a van from the Stark County Veterans Service Commission rolled up to Honor Home in Canton on Thursday morning with a special delivery to feed veterans in need.

The vehicles were packed with bags and boxes filled with canned goods, noodles, spaghetti sauce, rice, peanut butter, pancake mix and other food.

The total haul was just under 2,000 pounds of food, the largest amount donated since the sheriff's office started the twice-a-year Veterans Food Drive in 2022.

The most recent drive, which started Nov. 1 and ran through Nov. 30, collected non-perishable food items at four locations in the county.

Law enforcement officers, veterans, workers with the Veterans Service Commission and Honor Home employees carried the food into a pantry.

Honor Home provides transitional housing for homeless veterans while also helping them with programming and employment resources.

There are two campuses in the county that can house up to 16 homeless vets. One location is reserved for males. The other is for females.

Neil Simmons, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era, said he became homeless due to financial struggles.

He said Honor Home is helping him get back on his feet, and he's grateful for the large food donation from the community.

"That really means a lot. It shows how many organizations care for us veterans," Simmons said.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said veterans have a special place in his heart, especially those in need who are vulnerable.

"Someone not having a meal could certainly put somebody in depression. Somebody not having a roof over their head certainly can put them into a deep depression," Maier said.

Brandi Parker, who helps oversee Honor Home as the assistant director of veteran services, said the food drive makes a big difference.

"When the community helps out with our food and our budget— the veterans have a preference of what they receive— that's what really helps the program," Parker said.

According to Veterans Affairs, there are about 33,000 homeless vets in the U.S.

Honor Home is currently filled to capacity with four veterans on the waiting list.

"It shows that there is a great need for the program," Parker added.

Another Veterans Food Drive in Stark County is being planned for the spring. Once again, the donations will be delivered to Honor Home.