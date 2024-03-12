Seven Hills middle schooler continues to raise funds for veterans through hockey events

A Seven Hills middle schooler is once again giving back and helping those who served our country.

News 5’s Rob Powers first introduced viewers to Shane Sadlowski last year when he was raising money for the American Legion Post 572 in Parma. Shane ended up raising $3,500 and was honored by both cities of Parma and Seven Hills.

This seventh grader is raising funds for American Legion Post 572 in Parma

Now an eighth-grader, Shane is doing what he loves: honoring veterans the best way he knows how.

Shane was back at Post 572 Monday night to deliver the money he raised this year. Shane outdid himself this year. Through his hockey-based fundraising, Shane delivered $5,000 to the post.

"From a young age, supporting military, veterans [has] always been really important to him,” said Shane’s mother, Jessica Sadlowski. “Acknowledging them in person, saying thank you for your service, I am not a bit surprised that as Shane has gotten older, he wanted to go this route."

To continue the great news: Shane has been accepted to Culver Military Academy, his dream school. He starts there in the fall.