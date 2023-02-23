Here's how you can help a local seventh grader raising funds for American Legion Post 572 in Parma

CLEVELAND — Soon-to-be 13-year-old Shane Sadlowski has two real passions: hockey and the military. He’s decided to use one, to help the other.

Shane’s dedicated the rest of his hockey season to the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces.

“I’m gonna give it my all, hustle, to show that we all care about them, and I’m just going to try my hardest to get goals and assists,” he said.

Shane’s mother Jessica said this is a calling.

“I would say Shane is probably one of the most considerate boys that you’ll ever meet”, she told us. “He genuinely cares about the people around him.”

Shane’s also collecting money on GoFundMe. He plans to deliver whatever he collects to the American Legion Post 572 in Parma.

“I know how much they go through, and I just want them to be happy that they’re actually cared about,” Shane said.

Erich Pfleaidermahnn is the commander of Post 572, and he’s impressed with this 7th grader’s mission.

“To have a young man want to dedicate himself to the military and to make donations to the American Legion, and help people in his community, I think is fantastic,” Pfleaidermahnn said.

