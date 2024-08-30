Solon City Schools fills bus driver positions; still needs substitutes

SOLON, Ohio — Things are looking up for Solon City Schools after a difficult spring.

In March, News 5 reported that the district faced a bus driver shortage. Several retirements had put the district about five bus drivers short.

Solon City Schools looking at significant service changes unless more school bus drivers are hired

RELATED: Solon City Schools looking at significant service changes unless more school bus drivers are hired

It left other drivers and transportation staff running multiple routes, students arriving late, and changes to athletic trips. The district was even discussing changes to its Parent Transportation Zones.

Things have changed this school year.

"It's much smoother than last school year," Lisa Shirkey, transportation supervisor, said. "We are not only able to fill all of our routes now so that buses are running on time. We're also able to fill out athletic trips."

The district's 44 routes are now fully staffed, with four more drivers starting training. It's thanks to a rigorous hiring campaign.

"I did a lot of begging," Superintendent Fred Bolden said. "Begging was out first strategy that we used. At every board meeting, I would talk about our need for bus drivers."

Bolden said being transparent about the driver shortage helped. Events like "Test Drive the Bus" put potential drivers in the seat and helped them start the training process.

By July, the school district had the five needed bus driver positions filled.

Even though the bus routes are fully staffed, the situation could change very quickly. That's why the school district said it's now looking for substitute bus drivers.

"We got into the position where we just have enough to maintain our services," Bolden said.

The superintendent said illness and retirement are bound to happen. Either of those could set the school district back to where it was in March.

"As they retire," Bolden said of the drivers. "Through attrition, we want to bring additional people on board. So it's going to be a continual thing."

The school district said it will do what it takes to make sure students have a seat on the bus.

"The bus is the safest means of transportation for our children," Shirkey said. "We don't want to take that away from anyone."

If you're interested in becoming a substitute bus driver, click here.