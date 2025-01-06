'Special meeting' planned for Akron School Board Monday, as tensions grow with superintendent

AKRON, Ohio — Monday evening, The Akron Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at the Sylvester Small Administration Building on N. Main Street.

The meeting comes on the heels of the alleged hostile actions lodged against Akron’s Superintendent, Dr. Michael Robinson.

Details of the meeting are limited, and it's important to mention that no specific names or positions are listed on the agenda.

The board was initially not set to meet until January 13.

The agenda states the reasons for the meeting are:

1. To recess into executive session to conference with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action; and

2. To recess into executive session to consider the employment, dismissal, and discipline of a public employee(s) and/or official(s) and to take potential action, in open session, related to the employment, dismissal, and discipline of a public employee(s) and/or official(s).

This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public to conduct the School District's business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

While an employee is never explicitly mentioned, News 5 has followed the allegations against Superintendent Robinson and the announcement of an investigation.

Last month, the board hired an outside firm to investigate claims against him and other administrators.

Robinson is accused of yelling at staffers, using derogatory slurs against female reporters and creating an alleged hostile work environment.

President of the Akron Education Association Pat Shipe told News 5 last week that the district and union need to come together and do what's best for the students.

"We're going through a challenging time here at Akron Public Schools. We have some real challenges. It's our hope that our parents and that our families understand that we have many caring people here at Akron Public Schools that are focusing on their children that are focusing on the classroom," Shipe said.

News 5 will have a crew at Monday's special meeting and will follow through on the latest developments.