St. Malachi’s Monday meals return after summer shooting

CLEVELAND — Monday night dinners at St. Malachi Parish are back after a months-long hiatus caused by a July shooting outside the church.

The weekly tradition, which spans decades, has returned with additional safety precautions to ensure the well-being of staff, volunteers, and guests.

For now, the meals are being served through a takeout window instead of inside the building itself.

On July 29, over 45 shots were fired in broad daylight outside of the church.

Four men were later indicted in connection with the incident.

“We weren’t the target of the violence,” Father Michael Gurnick said. “But it did directly impact those who were part of the experience.”

In the wake of the shooting, Monday's dinners were halted as St. Malachi’s leadership and volunteers worked to address safety concerns.

The parish focused on supporting volunteers as they navigate the aftermath of the event.

“Allow[ing] the volunteers and the staff to kind of walk through the experience. That was rather traumatic,” Gurnick said. “As we’re rebuilding the volunteers and people are becoming more secure, our hope is to reopen the doors and have the in-person experience.”

Precautions for meals now include a secured door to protect volunteers, plans for an unarmed guard, added police patrols, and increased awareness among staff.

“[We're] creating a culture where people are aware and they have some recourse,” Gurnick said.

David "Love" Billingsley is one of the parish’s steadfast meal servers. He was at the Parish on the day of the shooting.

“I was even scared. But at the end of the day, I had to get a little stronger,” he said. “They have to face them demons themself. They knew better than to do that in a place like this.”

Reflecting on that night, Billingsley added, “They had their mothers here. We had a lot of volunteers here. A lot of kids here. Then they had to be subjected to the shooting.”

He says he does feel safe now. That's something co-director of the meals for the parish Eleshia Johnson shares.

“I’ve always felt safe here,” Johnson said. “Even when I’m going through things outside, to come into this place makes me feel different.”

She is thrilled to see the return of the Monday tradition, even if it's a little different for now.

“That’s the best part. Knowing you’re helping someone actually,” she said.

Johnson and her team work to address various needs beyond just hunger.

“Sometimes it’s not just because they’re homeless,” she said. “Sometimes it’s like they need help with other things. Run out of cash a little. Might run out of food, and we’re here to help with that."

The plan is for the parish to open back up for people to eat inside soon. Father Gurnick says it will be a relief for everyone.

“Families stick together. And I think that’s so essential in a situation like this,” Father Gurnick said.

If you or someone you know needs a meal, for the most updated schedule.