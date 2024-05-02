StarkFresh offering food vouchers for seniors

CANTON, Ohio — We are following through on food insecurity impacting Stark County residents and the efforts community members are taking to help those impacted. Starting May 1 the community grocery store StarkFresh is now offering food vouchers for qualifying seniors in Stark County.

StarkFresh opened a location in October of 2023 in Alliance, which is considered a '"food desert."

New grocery store pulls Alliance neighborhood out of a food desert

For StarkFresh shopper Joe Gibbens, it hasn't been easy to keep food on the table.

“I have been going up to food banks the last year and a half and so I thought I would come in and check it out,” said Joe Gibbens, a shopper.

He heard about StarkFresh’s new $50 voucher program and couldn't pass it up; neither could shopper Brenda Pryor.

“I am trying to be on a healthy start, eat certain foods so it's more convenient at this store,” said shopper Brenda Pryor.

StarkFresh Executive Director Tom Phillips said when he received extra funding through an Ohio Healthy Aging Grant, he felt relieved to offer another helping hand to his older customers.

“Seniors are some of the ones that get hit the hardest with snap because just the way snap program works the people who get the most funds tend to have children or younger families,” Phillips added.

As News 5 has been following through, according to the Ohio Association of Food Banks, last year, older Ohioans represented more than one in five of all food pantry visits. In Stark County alone, Phillips said seniors make up 45% of his customer base at his Alliance location and 30% at his Canton location.

“Seniors get the short end of the stick a lot of times,” Phillips said.

To qualify for two $25 vouchers at StarkFresh, shoppers must be a 60 or older Stark County resident and belong to one or several of these populations:



At or below 300% of the Federal Poverty level

Unemployed

Experiencing food insecurity

Experiencing housing insecurity

Person of color

Rural resident

Female/male, where disparities exist

Limited English proficiency

Having an Alzheimer’s related disorder or a caretaker of one with such a related disorder

At risk of institutional placement

Immigrant or refugee

LGBTQ+

Religious minority

Person living alone

Holocaust survivor

Living with a disability

“You don't have to use it now,” said Phillips. “We have some people who have come in and got their vouchers, and they are going to use them at a later date. There is no expiration date, just whenever you need it.”

Employee Kamelia Pritchett said the line was wrapped around the block when doors opened Wednesday at 11 A.M. at the Canton location.

“There were so many people outside waiting patiently and we got in here and got them ready to go,” said Pritchett.

She said all the seniors have greeted her with gratitude.

“They make too much through their social security that they are over income, and they don't get the food stamps,” Pritchett added. “So, any program or food pantry in the area they really benefit from it.”

The number of vouchers is limited and available while supplies last.