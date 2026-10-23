Students carrying on inspiring legacy

We are following up on a story that brought a Lake County community together, three years ago, and learning how a young man’s fight and courage that inspired so many — continues to do so in his hometown and beyond.

There is a big football game in Warren Friday night. University School plays Howland, but there’s more on the line than a playoff spot.

“Raise money to support families in the fight right now,” said Mike Papouras, a junior at University School.

The corner back organized a childhood-cancer fundraiser he named, ‘Some Things are Bigger than Football,' and partners with the CK Foundation.

The game will be a Gold Out, the official color for childhood cancer awareness.

“Jack was definitely the inspiration,” said Mike.

Three years ago, almost to the day, there was a Gold-Out game in Mentor.

“The honorary captain for the Mentor High Football Cardinals tonight is Mr. Jack Sawyer,” boomed the announcer’s voice across the stadium during the October 20, 2023 game.

It was a tribute to Jack, 17, as he bravely battled Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer.

On the field that night, the opposing team, Euclid, wearing yellow, handed Jack a shirt that read: Some Things are Bigger than Football.

Mike’s dad was superintendent of Euclid City Schools at the time, and the story—has always stuck with Mike.

“I was 13 at the time, and I realized, you know, there are kids who have to deal with things way harder than what I’m going through,” said Mike. “I would like to make it a little easier for them.”

Jack passed away shortly after that October 2023 game.

This fall, Mike wrote a letter to Jack’s mother, Dawn.

“I never met Jack, but I keep thinking about a kid my age who loved football, loved being a cardinal, and still found a way to lift other people up,” he wrote. “I want other kids to hear that too.”

Mike wanted to ask for Dawn’s blessing to honor Jack with his fundraiser.

I have kept in touch with Dawn, and she told me that Mike’s letter and effort are an amazing gesture.

She said Jack’s legacy lives, and she couldn’t be more touched and prouder.

“We’re going to have decals and gold laces,” said Mike about the Gold-Out game Friday.

Dawn is expected to join Mike on the field for Friday’s Gold-Out game.

And Jack’s words will continue to inspire.

“Remember my motto, PACE: Positive Attitude Changes Everything,” read the announcer at the 2023 Mentor game, relaying a message from Jack to the audience.

That motto, PACE, is what Mike said he wants others to hear and carry with them too.

“Thank you so much, Jack, for that wonderful message to all of us,” said the announcer at the 2023 football game.

Dawn also told me that a Mentor High School student who plays football for the Cardinals, recently reached out to her to let her know that the whole team will be wearing yellow socks in honor of Jack at their game Friday night against Euclid. He told her the seniors made it a big point to do something to remember Jack.

She said Justin Hodge, a former Mentor student who now plays at Miami University, also helps keep Jack’s legacy alive.

She said she is so grateful to all of the young people for their love and support, and to everyone who continues to champion PACE and Jack's memory.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.