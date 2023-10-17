Summer flooding causes cooler problems for Lorain homeowners this fall

LORAIN, Ohio — It's been nearly two months since severe storms flooded homes and basements in Lorain. And News 5 has been following through ever since, as people cleaned up, then called on the trash company to do the same. While that's been resolved, a new problem has come up involving people’s ability to stay warm this fall.

Brittany Lanning has been overwhelmed since August after heavy, fast rain flooded her basement, ruining everything in it. She's been living with her parents since her furnace is broken, and the smell of mold is becoming unbearable.

“It's about to start snowing,” said Brittany Lanning. “I don’t have heat, and I have multiple animals. I have multiple dogs, so it’s not just me and my fiancé I am worried about.”

Lanning said her car was also damaged in the flood, causing her to lose her job since she couldn't drive to work. Home repairs seem nearly impossible now.

“I can’t keep doing this, I have no income,” said Lanning. “I am barely surviving.”

Another neighbor, Estrella Yambrisak, is also still struggling after having two feet of water in her basement.

“It’s been really terrible and hell,” said Estrella Yambrisak.

Her furnace and hot water tank broke, and she says she can't afford to buy new ones.

“The water got into the motor there and the pan, and it’s still making a noise,” said Yambrisak. “If I buy everything brand new, it will cost me thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars, and I can’t afford it. I’m fixed income and social security, and winter, it's coming.”

In August, the Mayor of Lorain, Jack Bradley, said the storm destroyed infrastructure at their wastewater facilities and pump stations. And since both Lanning and Yambrisak said their insurance won’t cover the damages, they wish the city or county officials would help.

“I hope the city would help the people around here,” said Yambrisak. “This is not a rich area. This is the city of Lorain.”

The Red Cross said all flood cases in Lorain closed in September but encourages those still struggling to call 1-800-Red-Cross for further assistance ahead of winter.

“I am beyond stressed,” Lanning added. “I am beyond upset about everything.

News 5 has reached out to the City of Lorain Service Department and Lorain County EMA to discuss any plans or programs in place to help impacted residents ahead of winter, and we are still waiting to hear back.