Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old boy was on probation; U.S. Marshals looking for 4th suspect

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals are trying to track down a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in what prosecutors say started as an argument.

Police and the feds are looking for Devonte Parker, who is now wanted in two separate murder cases.

A man, woman, and 16-year-old boy who are all charged with murder appeared before judges this morning.

Court records show 34-year-old Juan Davis was on court-ordered GPS monitoring in an August domestic violence case. The boy’s family was in court, according to prosecutors, wanting to make sure Davis stayed in jail.

There is a show of love and sadness for the child, Luis Diaz, on West 66th Street in Cleveland. Flowers, balloons, and toys line the edge of a driveway at West 66th Street and Barberton Avenue.

Inside court this morning, a prosecutor offered comfort to his family.

“They asked me to mention to the court that their life will not be the same; they are distraught, and they agree with the 2 million dollar bond,” prosecutor Jose Torres said.

Davis was seen on closed-circuit TV shaking his head during the hearing.

“This defendant allegedly, with accomplices, approached and fired approximately 12 rounds in the direction of the vehicle,” Torres said.

Sources tell News 5 Investigators the gunshots came from across the street about 30 feet from the driveway.

The prosecutor says four gunshots hit the car where Diaz was inside with his mother and 11-month-old brother.

A 31-year-old man standing outside the car was wounded.

The prosecutor told the judge this started as an argument involving 30-year-old Katherine Treadway and the victim’s neighbor.

“And this defendant allegedly got the co-defendant to come to the premises,” Torres said.

Treadway wiped her eyes in court and told the judge she worked as a home health aid.

The judge noted Treadway had a 2017 misdemeanor obstruction case out of West Virginia and a traffic case in Cleveland.

Her bond was set at half a million dollars.

Mayor Justin Bibb expressed his sorrow over the weekend and a call for justice.

“I’m going to do everything I can as mayor to make sure we bring those suspects to justice and hold them accountable,” Bibb said.

The U.S. Marshals want to get Parker off the streets. He’s a fugitive who sought connection with the death of Diaz and a separate Cleveland shooting death in May.

A 16-year-old boy is also charged with murder and bringing a loaded gun in a car to the Diaz case.

Court records show he was on probation after being found delinquent of misdemeanor assault this summer.

The child's funeral is set for Friday.

The two adult suspects in court today will be back in court next Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral and other expenses.