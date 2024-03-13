'That was my dream car' — Woman still without her car months after it was stolen from Brook Park dealership

BROOK PARK, Ohio — News 5 reported on stolen Infiniti cars from dealerships in Beachwood and Brook Park in January 2024. Months later, we are still following the story, and police tell us they are still following leads to find the thieves.

Annette Henseler is from Reno, Nevada. She loves Infiniti cars and has driven one for the last 20 years. In November, she swerved to avoid a wild horse and totaled her Infiniti. After extensive research, she found the perfect replacement, a dream model, on the lot of Airport Infiniti in Brook Park.

"I searched the whole nation. I wanted to find the sports model, the Q60 red sport, and I looked all over the world and all over the nation, I should say, and I found this one at Airport Infiniti," said Henseler.

Brook Park Police used location services in partnership with Infiniti to ping one of those stolen cars to the backyard of a home on Langley Road in Cleveland.

"We were able to get those are expensive cars, we were able to get them back, I'm not sure the condition of them and for them and they will go back to the dealerships and the dealerships will decide what they're going to do with them," said Brook Park Chief Edward Powers.

Another one of those cars was found in the area of Buckeye Avenue in Cleveland during a traffic stop by Ohio State Highway Patrol. Brook Park Police said the last car found was Henseler's. It had been ditched in Cleveland Heights.

"I was very excited to get it and then devastated when I heard that it had been stolen. The problem is, it's in my name now, I'm paying the car payment on it, I'm paying the insurance on it," said Henseler.

As more models arrive at Airport Infiniti, Henseler said she doesn't know much about when or if she will get what she paid for.

"I need a car. I haven't had a car since November and you can imagine how inconvenient that is and ridesharing with my husband and all that," said Henseler.

Airport Infiniti was unable to comment on Wednesday. Henseler said she was told the car had been damaged on a door, the bumper, the front left quarter panel, and the sunroof.

"I would take it back if they would repair it to the closest it was when I purchased it," said Henseler.

Meanwhile, Brook Park Police, as well as Beachwood Police, are still trying to figure out who took off with the cars in the first place.

"There are no persons of interest; basically, all we have is a group of hooded males, and that's really all we have to go on," said Chief Powers.

Officers said the cars were left on the lot securely, with no keys in sight. Instead, investigators report thieves are learning how to steal these cars through the sunroof on TikTok.