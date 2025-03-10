The wait is over! Brunswick's hyperlocal Market 42 is about to open.

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — It has been years in the making, and now, Brunswick is finally getting its own version of what some would compare to the beloved West Side Market.

Market 42 is set to open this spring.

The founder of the project says while there have been some initial delays—the completed project is going to be worth the wait.

City officials and business owners signed with the goal to meet the needs of residents and keep them in the area while supporting local industry.

"We are in the heart of Market 42. How's it feel? Feels great," Nick Kyriazis, Market 42 Founder, said.

What started as a dream for Kyriazis has formed into a full-scale hyperlocal marketplace in Brunswick.

"The tenants now are doing their finishing touches. They're bringing their equipment in. Putting their paint on the walls," Kyriazis said.

Two dozen vendors under one roof—will soon call Market 42 home.

They're at 100% occupancy—with signage and shop logos in place.

Each will bring an eclectic and diverse style to the project.

"From coffee to ice cream to pasta to local foods and flavors to having little shops here," Grant Aungst, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Brunswick, said.

Stefanos Stefanopoulos and Terry Mavrakis are expanding their operations to the sprawling space.

They showed News 5 their upcoming booth and dining area.

"You would order here. Our menu board would be on the wall. And we'd have a pick up window on this side," Terry Mavrakis, Co-Owner Local West, said.

The lifelong friends and co-owners of artisan sandwich shop Local West in the Detroit Shoreway area are thrilled to showcase their passion.

And they're eager to dish out a high-quality product to a more suburban crowd that may not have experienced their cuisine just yet.

"This is an opportunity for growth. We're all Ohio beef, cheeses, Amish Gerber chicken, Daisy Field bacon. It's the real deal," Mavrakis said.

"We have a lot of clientele and customers that were kind of just asking for a little more convenience," Stefanopoulos said.

News 5 has followed Kyriazis' Market 42's journey since April 2023.

From abandoned business to piles of dirt to digital renderings to full-scale construction and walls up at the property—News 5 covered it.

"The idea is to build community and build with. And that's what we are doing here," Aungst said.

The 26,000 square foot market aims to be a one-stop shop eco-system of shopping, dining, entertainment and living—with homes and a walking path behind the property.

"I'm excited about the community, getting space they can come and gather and spend some good time and enjoy some culinary creations," Kyriazis said.

Once all is said and done, Market 42 will bring 100 new jobs to Brunswick, which will create a melting pot of dining options.

"We want people to come to Brunswick. We want them to experience all the growth we're having," Aungst said.

"Destination place. So ya know, people come from everywhere to go to West Side Market. I think it will be something like that," Stefanopoulos said.

Market 42 is set to open in the next couple of weeks.

To apply for jobs and find more info about vendors, click here.