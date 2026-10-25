They feared losing everything—then one story sparked a miracle

In September, we told you about a local human trafficking and safety training awareness organization that feared the need to pause operations due to the loss of it's lifeline: a van. Today, though, that concern no longer exists.

CLE human trafficking organization loses its lifeline

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Strong Hands United Founder Curtis Freed explained in September that their van, which had carried his nonprofit through the last five years, was having engine problems that forced it out of commission.

Without the van, Freed said the fate of Strong Hands United was in limbo.

To maintain the organization's mission, a van is needed to help transport bi-weekly Walmart donations.

"I'm feeling enthusiastic and hopeful, but I've helped a lot of people. We made a lot of partners, and I just believe that... somebody's gonna help and support us. I don't know who. I don't know how, but I just trust and believe," Freed previously said.

On October 25, he explained, "We have four different Walmarts spread out throughout the state of Ohio and they give us donations every two weeks. We could not survive without that van."

Freed said it looked like rather than replace the failed engine, a new van would need to be purchased, which was estimated to cost the organization roughly $10,000.

Unfortunately, the organization lacked a rainy day fund. Therefore, obtaining the van became difficult.

Once News 5 aired Freed's story of struggle on September 13, though, the donations started rolling in he says.

Within a half hour of the GoFundMe being active, Freed said someone had donated $5,000.

On top of that, an additional $2,000 was raised.

"Thank you guys. We couldn't have not done it without you guys," Freed said.

With the money raised, Strong Hands United was able to purchase a used van with 60,000 miles on it.

The van Freed purchased was estimated to cost $13,500, he said.

However, says the van's seller had heard about the predicament Strong Hands United was in and cut him a deal.

Freed only paid $5,500 for the van.

"It was just a win-win all the way around. It was because of you guys just putting the story out there. I just appreciate you. Go Channel 5," Freed said. "The things we get, we don't sell, we just give away. We just had a giveaway to the needy and things like that, so I was really, really feeling bad, but I had faith. To know that the community came together just to make sure we can keep it going, it was just awesome."

Freed said he's already putting the van to use, too.

"I've already [done] four loads with the van. We did four loads with the van. Walmart gave us a bunch of stuff, so we put that up and we're just gearing up for the holidays," Freed said.

Strong Hands United, in partnership with the Fatherhood Initiative, is now getting ready for its Christmas Wonderland at the East Cleveland Civic Center on December 12.