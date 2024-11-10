'They told us they found her with her little girl in her arms': Family grieves loved ones after house fire

WAKEMAN, Ohio — It’s been one month since a fire took the lives of a mother and daughter in Wakeman. Cynthia Jackson, 43, and her 12-year-old daughter Zoey Senghas lost their lives on Oct. 5 after Jackson's house caught on fire.

News 5 reported in October that Jackson’s 7-year-old son escaped the fire by climbing through a bathroom window and called 911 around 8:15 AM to get assistance from the Wakeman Fire Department.

2 dead in Huron County house fire

In the 911 call, a neighbor eventually took over and told the dispatcher where Cynthia and Zoey were in the home and that Cynthia was screaming and crying from the inside. Around three minutes and 30 seconds into the call, the neighbor yelled out to Cynthia, “It’s okay, they’re here.”

But Cynthia and Zoey never made it out of the fire alive. Zoey’s father, Nick Senghas, said he wants to know why.

“There’s still a lot of confusion and a lot of shock,” said Senghas.

Senghas said when he got the call that the mother of his children’s house was on fire, he was expecting that everything was going to be fine.

"I was literally thinking, 'It's going to be fine. When I get there they're going to be fine, and they're going to be out,'” he said.

However, when Sendhas arrived, he was filled with anger and emotion.

“I started screaming at people, 'Why are you not doing anything? Where's my daughter?' it was a lot of freaking out and figuring out why there was so many people here, yet nobody was doing much,” Senghas said.

Cynthia’s sister, Carrie Ann Jackson, arrived minutes after the 911 call was made.

“There was a firefighter around back, one to the front [and] they had the ladders up to these two windows. They were spraying the live flames in those two windows, but I didn’t feel the panic and I kept thinking they were going to bring them out soon,” Jackson said.

Cynthia and Zoey’s bodies were removed from the home around round 11:30 a.m., and that’s when reality hit for their family.

“They told us they found her with her little girl in her arms,” Jackson said.

On the day of the fire, the Wakeman Fire Department told News 5 firefighters were dispatched to the home around 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, the house was engulfed with flames.

“Firefighters were approaching me crying with their stories, saying 'We tried, we didn't know what to do, we couldn't enter through the front, it was too hot, couldn't breathe and it was too smoky,'” said Jackson.

She says there were a lot of hugs from the fire department because they knew her family. That’s because Jackson’s father was a firefighter in Wakeman for 40 years.

“The kids were always at the firehouse growing up,” Jackson said.

After weeks of asking for additional information, Nick sat down with Wakeman Fire. They told him they attempted rescue from the back of the home, but there was too much smoke and they were unsure of the location of the victims.

However, the truth cannot replace what he misses most.

“My daughter had the greatest smile in the world because she didn't talk. She had a great way of communicating without speaking, and I knew she was a daddy's girl,” Senghas said.

His daughter Zoey had Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes delayed development of speech and balance.

“She just basically came and snuggled up under your shoulder and fell right back to sleep, and those are the little things that I don't even know how I’m living without,” Senghas said.

News 5 reached out to the Fire Marshall and Wakeman Fire for additional information, but the fire is still under investigation.

The Fire Marshall’s office told News 5 they are waiting for a coroner’s report.