Thieves steal copper wiring from lights on popular Metroparks trail. A fix is now on the way

CLEVELAND — Runners, walkers and cyclists who use the popular Red Line Greenway Trail in Cleveland’s Ohio City and Tremont neighborhoods say they’ve been left in the dark after a series of trail lights stopped working.

News 5 viewers contacted us seeking answers about outages along the popular pathway, which runs alongside the RTA Red Line from West 25th Street to West 53rd Street.

They say portions of the trail have remained dark for weeks, raising safety concerns.

“It’s definitely a safety issue,” said Harry Witwer-Dukes of Tremont, who frequently uses the trail.

James Brace, another regular trail runner, said the lighting problem could make some people feel a bit uneasy.

“For me personally as a bigger dude, it’s not bad,” Brace said. “But the community has a lot of individuals, some of whom might be targeted.”

Viewers shared photos and videos with News 5, capturing dark stretches of the trail during early morning and evening hours.

To get answers, News 5 reached out to the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Public Power and Cleveland Metroparks.

Metroparks officials confirmed they are responsible for the lighting system and said vandalism is to blame for the outages.

In a statement, a Cleveland Metroparks spokesperson said:

“Last year, thieves stole (copper) wires. We repaired a section of lighting on the Red Line Greenway that was vandalized. We deployed a different technique to help prevent vandalism. We are actively working on repairs. We take your concerns seriously. Maintaining a safe, high-quality trail is a top priority as we continue to invest in and care for the parks.”

Community members say they appreciate the response and hope repairs are completed soon.

“It’s a nicer trail here,” Brace said. “It’s one of the few that I really enjoy running, so if they can keep it in peak maintenance, it would be much appreciated.”

Metroparks officials say repairs are ongoing and crews continue working to restore lighting along the trail.