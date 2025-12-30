'This is government overreach' Ohio cannabis advocates fight new hemp restrictions

CLEVELAND — Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio have launched a statewide campaign to challenge parts of Governor Mike DeWine's newly signed hemp and marijuana law.

They're calling the restrictions a "total government overreach".

The group "Ohioans for Cannabis Choice" is working to get Senate Bill 56 on the November ballot, asking voters to reject portions of the law that would significantly restrict how and where intoxicating hemp products can be sold.

Senate Bill 56, which Governor DeWine signed into law, overhauls how Ohio regulates marijuana and hemp products.

The legislation would restrict intoxicating hemp products, specifically keeping them out of gas stations, convenient stores and cafes.

It limits sales strictly to licensed dispensaries. The law also caps THC levels, prohibits possession of recreational marijuana purchased out of state and limits home grow to six total plants.

Organizers say they have collected about 1,000 signatures so far. They need at least 250,000 valid signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.

Local hemp sellers say the change is an overreach with a product that has never been known to kill anyone.

DeWine defended the changes, citing safety concerns about current regulations.

The new law is set to take effect in mid-March. DeWine says the changes are about public safety, while marijuana advocates argue the current system is already working and doesn't need tightening.