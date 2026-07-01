'This place is a Godsend': Emergency overflow sheltering opens at Laura's Home during heat wave

A large space labeled "Multipurpose Room 2" inside Laura’s Home on Cleveland’s West Side is serving a lifesaving purpose this week.

"This place is a godsend,” said a 63-year-old woman experiencing homelessness and seeking refuge there.

She wanted to talk with us but asked that we please not use her name or show her face for privacy concerns. We agreed.

She had tears in her eyes as she spoke with me.

I asked her what she was feeling.

“Relief,” she said. “Relief.”

Relief, not only from the sweltering heat outside, but also, she told me, from the relentless fear she feels living on the streets.

"Folks my age, any time of the year, if you’re homeless and you have no choice but to sleep out there under a bridge, it’s not good,” she said.

This week, Laura’s Home opened emergency overflow sheltering for women and children.

I have taken you to Laura's Home many times over the years.

Laura's Home holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new transitional housing

RELATED: Laura's Home holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new transitional housing

Laura’s Home is one of the few shelters for women and children in crisis and experiencing homelessness in the region. It has been at capacity for years.

"This extreme heat is very dangerous,” said Linda Uveges, CEO of The City Mission.

Uveges told me they have families coming in who’ve been staying in their cars.

"I know last night we had a family here that needed our help,” said Uveges.

Here, Uveges said safety is their top priority, along with dignity for the women and children. They have a new bed nightly, a shower, meals and can stay until the heat subsides.

"Or, if they’re interested in the program, then let’s talk about how can we get you here and get more services and help for you,” she said.

Also this week, Laura’s Home opened six additional rooms.

Uveges said it’ll make a big difference as their waitlist currently consists of 183 children, 91 moms and 103 single women.

"We’re really excited to serve more families because the need is great,” she said.

Uveges said a growing number of those single women are older than 55.

Like the woman I met Wednesday, who shared with me her excitement of just learning she’s now off the waitlist at Laura’s Home.

"I almost fell to my knees,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I get to stay, and I said, ‘Thank you, Lord!’”

The woman told me she cannot wait to attain her GED at Laura's Home.

The women at Laura’s Home complete a program toward homeownership. It is nine to 12 months of classes at Laura’s Home. They then graduate and can enter the transitional housing on the property and continue their work for another 18 to 20 months with a built-in safety net.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.