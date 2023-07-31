Watch Now
Tonight at 7pm - Derailed: East Palestine Six Months Later

This week marks six months since a train carrying caustic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. News 5 is following through, talking to village residents and officials about what’s happened since then to get the community back on track.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:41:19-04

Our half-hour special: “Derailed: East Palestine Six Months Later,” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on News 5.

