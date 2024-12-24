Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWe Follow Through

Actions

Unique peanut roundabout to open soon in Lorain County

Construction began in September and the city hopes the road will be open to drivers by December 31.
Posted

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A uniquely shaped roadway will soon open in Lorain County.

News 5 first told you about North Ridgeville's innovative peanut-shaped roundabout in September.

Construction begins on unique peanut roundabout in Lorain County

RELATED: Construction begins on unique peanut roundabout in Lorain County

At that time, crews were starting to work on the project. After 90 days, crews are putting the finishing touches on the project.

This type of roundabout will be a first of its kind for Northeast Ohio, but the ultimate goal is safety.

The intersection of Stoney Ridge Road, Mills Road and Avalon Drive is known for accidents. North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said the road's layout caused problems.

"There are people that are trying to go left or right," he said. "The visual angle of Stony Ridge is a little difficult to see to the north if you are coming off of Mills Road. The gap in traffic led to some people, you know, maybe trying to jump out in front and creating an unsafe condition."

Corcoran said an engineering firm study found that a roundabout would better solve those key issues than a traditional intersection with a light.

Crews still need to complete some work on the sidewalks, but the city hopes to open the road to drivers by December 31st.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.