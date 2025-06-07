Visits growing along with shoreline trail in Lake County

News 5 checked in on a project that’s expanding public access to the shoreline.

We were there in 2022 when the groundbreaking of a new sediment recycling facility paved the way for a two-mile, ADA accessible lakefront trail that’ll eventually connect Fairport Harbor and Painesville Township Park.

Construction on a new sediment recycling facility underway in Lake County

Paul Palagyi, executive director of Lake Metroparks, said this week that they opened the first half-mile last May, they’re working on the next tenth of a mile right now, and are on schedule to be done with the third and final phase by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

He said people have been loving it.

“We’re seeing about 3,000 people a month last summer just enjoying the trail,” he said about the new stretch. “That’s in addition to the 110,000-112,000 people who come to this park regularly. So, we’re seeing about 3,000 a month on the trail.”

You access the lakefront trail from Painesville Township Park.

They plan to add more access points and parking in the third phase.

“It’s gorgeous,” said a woman holding her child while walking on the new trail. “The most beautiful sunsets here.”

Palagyi said it’s about creating access to our region’s greatest natural resource, Lake Erie.

He encouraged people to come stargaze along the shoreline trail, as well.