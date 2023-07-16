Warehouse District mass shooting victim wants to heal and move on

CLEVELAND — One of the nine mass shooting survivors wants nothing more than to heal and move on.

Sierra Maben said she was shot in both her calves on W. 6th Street in the Warehouse District last Sunday.

She’s using crutches to get around and says she can’t move her left ankle.

She remembers leaving a nightclub on W. 6th Street with her cousin.

Maben said they started hearing gunshots on the walk back to their car, and then she felt a warm sensation on her leg.

“It’s always sort of been in my mind it was a possibility that I could get shot because what I was taught growing up, what I saw growing up, I feel like, I don’t know to be honest, I got caught up in some stuff that didn’t really have anything to do with me,” Maben said.

Maben just celebrated her 24th birthday last Friday.

She says she’s doing okay right now and is surrounded by loved ones who are helping her with comfort and medications.

She’ll see the doctor again this week.

Maben shared with News 5 her GoFundMe account she set up to help with her expenses.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser.