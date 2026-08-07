'We need to talk.' Burke Lakefront Airport businesses push for hearing as debate over its future continues

CLEVELAND — Businesses at Burke Lakefront Airport are calling on Cleveland City Council to give them an opportunity to publicly weigh in as the city continues exploring the airport’s future.

The request comes as Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration continues studying the potential closure of Burke Lakefront Airport and the redevelopment of the lakefront property.

Earlier this week, more than 50 business owners, aviation organizations and supporters, along with the Lakefront Airport Preservation Partnership, sent a letter to Cleveland City Council requesting a public hearing.

The group says city leaders previously promised Burke stakeholders an opportunity to share their concerns, but that meeting has still not happened.

Supporters also note that city council has already held four public hearings for those advocating for the airport’s closure and redevelopment.

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In the letter, supporters describe Burke as an irreplaceable community asset that is critical to Cleveland’s economy, regional connectivity and workforce development.

They say the airport supports hundreds of jobs, generates nearly $195 million in annual economic activity and serves as an important hub for business aviation, medical transportation and flight training.

“We’re operating like normal and we’re providing that high level service that we pride ourselves on, but we are open to any sort of discussions,” said Josh Herrmann, general manager of Signature Aviation at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Herrmann, a Cleveland native, says the airport plays a much larger role than some people realize.

“Over half of our operations are medical operations, whether it’s organ transplants or people coming in for the hospitals in the area,” Herrmann said. “That’s a very crucial part of our industry here.”

Airport businesses say they remain open to working with city leaders as discussions continue.

“We’re open to collaboration, whether that’s redirecting our operation or even just continuing to operate until that time comes,” Herrmann said.

Meanwhile, city leaders previously argued Burke Lakefront Airport is not delivering the level of business activity and economic growth they believe the lakefront property could generate through redevelopment.

Questions also remain about the future of the Cleveland National Air Show if the airport ultimately closes.

As of Friday morning, Cleveland City Council had not announced a date for a public hearing dedicated to Burke Lakefront Airport businesses and stakeholders.