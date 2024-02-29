Weekend Food Program gets enough donations to keep Amherst students fed through the end of school year

AMHERST — Three weeks ago, News 5 reported on the volunteer-led Weekend Food Program that’s part of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Amherst.



The program sends food bags home with K-12 students whose families face various challenges so they don’t go without meals on Saturdays and Sundays. The bags contain breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack items.

Melinda Jordan and her husband lead the effort. Jordan said it costs about $400 a week to purchase groceries.

During our original Feb. 7 report, Jordan said resources were running low due to decreased monetary and food donations and rising store prices. At that time, she said it appeared there would be enough resources to keep operating through mid-March.

“We don’t want to see it stop,” Jordan said.

School social workers at Amherst Exempted Village School said the help is greatly needed and appreciated by families.

“We don't want it (food insecurity) to be something that they worry about,” said one of the social workers, Katie Krichbaum. “In the elementary school… kids aren't embarrassed by it or anything like that. They just look forward to it. And they open up their bags before they go home or on the bus and see what's in there."

On Feb. 28th, News 5’s Damon Maloney revisited Jordan for an update.

“We have had a great increase in our donations…very grateful for the response that we have had,” Jordan said. “We have had those people say, ‘I saw this on the news, and I want to give.’”

Jordan said since News 5’s original report, around $2,500 has been donated, and people have also donated food. She said viewers and the greater community’s generosity is making a huge difference.

"We have 10 weeks left of our packing of food, and we have enough definitely to make it to the end of the year," Jordan said.

Melinda, her husband and the church continue to work on new fundraising initiatives to keep momentum going.

"We find joy in coming in and doing it and packing the bags and knowing that somebody is going to benefit,” Jordan said.

Cash and nonperishable food donations can be dropped off at Good Shepherd Baptist Church at 1100 Cleveland Ave. in Amherst. The church's phone number is (440) 988-4506.

A Zelle account has also been set up to accept donations for the Weekend Food Program. Jordan said it can be sent to Good Shepherd Baptist Church referencing the email address office@gsbcamherst.org.

For more information and ways to donate, visit their website or Facebook Page.