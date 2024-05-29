Weeks after the Israel-Hamas war protest encampment ends CWRU is still withholding students' degrees

CLEVELAND — One month ago Wednesday, Case Western Reserve University students set up an encampment on campus to protest the school’s ties to Israel amid the Hamas-Israel war.

After 10 days of protesting, on the 11th day, the encampment came to a close.

Then, the university sent dozens of students letters barring them from campus and commencement ceremonies while temporarily withholding their degrees.

Two weeks later, some students told News 5 that those degrees are still being withheld.

After graduation season, seniors usually enjoy their summer before heading into the next chapter, but Jad Oglesby didn’t get to walk at graduation, and he still doesn't have his degree.

“It was hard for me and especially it was hard for my parents,” Jad continued. “Despite me emailing them over three times since then. I've been unable to set up a meeting.”

Jad is one of three students whom Case Western Reserve emailed banning from commencement and is still temporarily withholding their degrees due to their involvement in an encampment that lasted 11 days where students called for the university to disclose and divest in funds tied to Israel.

“I personally feel like they're dragging their feet. I feel like they want to use myself and the two other law students as an example, for students that might want to protest in the future.” Said Jad.

Case Western Reserve said in a statement on May 17th that students would receive their degrees once the conduct process is complete, writing the following.

"12 of the graduating students are involved in the conduct process, and the university hopes to resolve for these students in the next few weeks. Of these, three students are prohibited from participating in commencement ceremonies," said a statement from Case Western Reserve.

We followed up today with Jad, who said two weeks later, there has been no progress in that conduct process.

“For me, my future in law school kind of hangs on it and for them, their futures as lawyers hangs on the balance,” said Jad.

News 5 reached out to Case Western to ask what the conduct process looks like and if there is a timeline. It responded by stating the following:

"The university can't comment on individual discipline because of the family educational rights and privacy act (FERPA)."

Jad said he knew there could be consequences to their encampment but didn't expect it to take this long.

“You know, when it comes to conduct processes when it comes to the law, when it comes to really enforcing any set of rules, you're expected to be equitable and expected to treat everyone the same,” said Jad.

As Jad waits for an answer from the university he’s reflected on that past month and still stands by his decision.

“When it comes to this conflict, I think my small part of it will be worth it and the sacrifices I’ve had to made would all be worth it. It's no, I do not regret it. Given the opportunity I’d do it again,” said Jad.

News 5 reviewed the university's student code of conduct, which does not give a specific time frame they must come to a resolution.

