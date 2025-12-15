'We're burnt out' Akron Metro RTA drivers consider strike after 17 months without contract

AKRON, Ohio — Frustration is growing among Akron Metro RTA drivers and their fellow union staffers who say working conditions have deteriorated to a breaking point, prompting them to consider going on strike.

The Transport Workers Union Local 1, which represents more than 310 bus operators, vehicle service staff and customer care employees, says the dispute centers on safety concerns and fair working conditions.

The union says its members in Akron have not received a pay raise since January 2023.

"None of them have had a raise in two and a half years. We haven't had a contract resolved in 17 months. We're altogether, approximately 310 of us are all experiencing the same issues," Wayne Cole, President of Local 1 TWU said.

The potential strike could significantly impact the more than 5 million people who ride Akron Metro RTA each year in Summit County.

Last week, TWU Local 1 began airing commercials calling out what they describe as unfair labor practices by Akron Metro RTA management.

Union officials say workers are not receiving adequate lunch or restroom breaks and are experiencing severe burnout and exhaustion.

The union also claims the CEO continues to receive bonuses while workers go without raises.

"A strike is always a possibility. There's procedures that will have to happen first. We're gonna get the results back from the factfinder. The membership will have an opportunity to vote on the factfinders opinion. If we vote it down, we would immediately move to a strike vote," Cole said.

The situation has drawn attention from Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, who is encouraging both Metro RTA and the Transport Union to reach a fair contract for the sake of riders who depend on public transportation services daily.

Metro RTA said it remains committed to good-faith negotiations with union members.

They released the following statement regarding the matter:

METRO remains committed to bargaining in good-faith negotiations with our TWU Local 1 team members, as frequently and readily as the legal process allows. In early November, both parties engaged in a multiple day fact-finding session, a process that is outlined by the State Employees Relations Board (SERB).





Once METRO receives the Fact-Finder’s recommendation on the disputed issues, METRO’s Board will vote and decide whether the Fact-Finder’s recommended contract is in the best interest of METRO, the passengers, and the community at large. TWU Local 1 will also conduct a similar vote to determine if an agreement has been reached.







METRO remains hopeful that both parties will be able to achieve a fair deal that ensures a sustainable future for METRO as an organization and continues to support the livelihood of our team members. " Metro RTA

There is no word on when a strike could occur at this point, but News 5 will Follow-Through and bring you the latest.