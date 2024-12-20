'We’re just at a loss for words': Family of man in Old Brooklyn homicide speaks out

CLEVELAND — Less than one week before Christmas, 32-year-old Nicholas Mizikar was shot and killed in Old Brooklyn Tuesday.

Ben Mizikar, the victim’s brother, told News 5 that his family’s world had been shattered.

“We’re just at a loss for words. I’ve never personally seen my dad break down like he did. My dad’s such a strong individual. He’s done so much for us and him losing his first child just absolutely broke him,” Ben said.

But he and his sister Kristina Mizikar say they’re managing by keeping their loved one’s memory alive.

“He had a stupid laugh, and it was great. But he was always there,” Kristina said.

A proud father of two sons, ages three and a half years old and 10 months old, the family said they could count on Nicholas for anything.

“He was one of those guys that if you called him in the middle of the night with something you were struggling with, he would kind of drop everything to come help you out,” Ben said.

But sadly, that’s no longer the case after his brother lost his life one month before his 33rd birthday.

“It ruins us too because now two children are going to grow up without their dad,” said Ben.

Nicholas was killed Tuesday night on Saratoga Avenue in Old Brooklyn, where he was shot in the passenger seat of a parked car. The man suspected of killing him, William Abney, died by suicide on Thursday.

US Marshals: Suspect in Old Brooklyn homicide dies by suicide

RELATED: US Marshals: Suspect in Old Brooklyn homicide dies by suicide

The U.S. Marshals said they found Abney, and he was armed. According to the U.S. Marshals, they fired, but Abney took his own life.

News 5 confirmed with police on Friday. Police say they think there is a connection between Nicholas and Abney but are still investigating the nature of that connection.

“I feel for the people there that saw what happened to the suspect. My heart goes out to them, but all of us from the Mizikar family, we appreciate the hard work and effort that both the U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police put for us,” said Ben Mizikar.

The family said they have reached their GoFundMe goal for funeral expenses.

But if anyone would like to donate more, CLICK HERE.