What should happen to the old Avon Lake Power Plant site?

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Long-awaited plans to redevelop the former power plant site in Avon Lake are moving forward, and city leaders are taking an important first step Tuesday night by asking residents to weigh in on the overall process.

The Avon Lake Planning Commission is set to review a proposed Lakefront Mixed-Use Overlay District, which would change zoning at the former NRG Power Plant site from industrial use to a mix of commercial and recreational development.

City officials say the goal is to reimagine the lakefront property and expand public access to Lake Erie.

“Now we have an opportunity with several acres of lakefront property to re-imagine that into something that will be very beneficial to Avon Lake,” said Avon Lake Mayor Mark Spaetzel.

According to the city, preliminary renderings show the possibility of a redeveloped waterfront that could include a public park, marina space, restaurants, shops and other mixed-use elements.

Officials stress that those concepts are not final and will depend on future planning and approvals.

“Will this become a community hub? That is our desire, and hopefully this mixed-use overlay will provide the guardrails,” said Councilman-at-Large Matthew Reynolds.

The site has already undergone a major transformation.

The majority of the power plant structures were demolished in December 2024, following the facility's 2022 closure, ending decades of industrial use along the shoreline.

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Leaders say one of the biggest priorities moving forward is increasing access to the lake.

“What we have heard from the public is they want greater access to the lake,” Spaetzel said. “So here we have an opportunity to add additional lakefront access.”

If approved, the overlay district would guide future development, but specific projects, tenants and timelines have not yet been finalized.

The redevelopment is expected to take place over multiple phases, with city officials exploring funding sources such as grants and tax increment financing.

Proposed zoning restrictions would prohibit certain uses, including single-family homes, large-scale self-storage facilities, adult entertainment businesses and some retail types, including cannabis shops.

The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m.

City leaders say community input will help shape what ultimately becomes one of Avon Lake’s most significant redevelopment projects.