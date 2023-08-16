What's next for Parma Senior High School, students and staff?

PARMA, Ohio — Superintendent Charles Smialek believes Parma Senior High School has seen its last day with students in it.

But that all could change after recent developments from city leaders from surrounding communities have begged the district to reconsider.

From several failed bond levies to petitions to save pieces of Parma Senior High School and now the ongoing demolition process, it’s safe to say Parma City School District has been experiencing a lot of changes.

“It’s always been about protecting student opportunity and that’s what consolidation really is accomplishing,” said Superintendent Charles Smialek.

Despite Parma Senior High School’s closure and the split for students to either attend Normandy or Valley Forge, Smialek remains optimistic about the school year ahead.

“We’re excited about the change. We like the number of students that we’re seeing out of extracurricular activities or sporting events. We have more people on our teams. We have more people on our bands, so that’s encouraging,” said Smialek.

Parents like Nadine Jamison who have been vocal about the need to build a new high school say they understand the district has tried their best to appeal to voters.

But at this time, Jamison says it comes down to costs.

“We have entirely too many buildings to be able to keep up with the maintenance and so I mean this consolidation of some level has been coming for years,” said Jamison.

Smialek tells News 5 the district is down to 12 schools from its original 15.

He says the district does not have a bond issue on the ballot for November nor does he anticipate having one in May.

But he says there’s still the possibility for the future.

“If you look at the long-term vision of this district, it is not to demolish. It is to rebuild,” said Smialek.

“I’m optimistic so long as we can really kind of examine communication and really taken into account the way our entire community feels,” said Jamison.

Although the abatement process has begun, Seven Hills Mayor Anthony Biasiotta begs the district to put the demolition process on hold because he believes there may be funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, which could help restore the building.

“I do think that it’s premature to demolish a building until all of these options have been weighed and until we have a plan funded,” said Biasiotta.

Smialek believes state funding is highly unlikely.

He also says Parma Senior High School is too large to financially maintain due to its shrinking population.

Still – he said the district would take one last look at the mayor’s proposal to halt the demolition of the high school and explore renovation.

In the meantime, Smialek says the district will meet this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office to discuss it.

The public also is invited to weigh in at this meeting too.

