Will Cuyahoga County surpass 2017 for the highest number of overdose deaths this year?

CLEVELAND — This year, Cuyahoga County may still be on track to surpass 2017 for the highest number of overdose deaths. Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said fentanyl remains the biggest contributor.

"There’s still always the chance you get something you didn't bargain for,” said Gilson.

Since fentanyl appeared in the area's drug supply in late 2014, Cuyahoga County went from around 350 drug overdoses a year to 650 plus every year. The worst year to date was 2017 when 727 people overdosed. In June, when News 5 spoke to Gilson last, he feared the county was on track to surpass 2017. Fast forward to December, Gilson is now hopeful the trend may lull before the new year.

"Preliminarily, we're looking like we may get close to that, but that may bend down,” Gilson added.

Public Health departments across Northeast Ohio continue to encourage people to carry Naloxone. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, can now be bought over the counter or even mailed to your doorstep through various health departments or programs like Harm Reduction Ohio.

“We’ve probably put out over 1000 naloxone kits in the time it’s been available to the public,” said Michelle Streetman with Canton City Public Health.

Although Naloxone is known to save lives, it can be challenging to self-administer while actively overdosing. Gilson recommends never using alone.

“Cuyahoga County noticed a trend that a lot of the people overdose used by themselves,” said Gilson.

Not using along is a message his office is pushing in 2024.

“Have somebody else there who can call 911 to get you help Should things go badly,” said Gilson. “It won't be subtle. They'll recognize it, and then they can get the help.

The official overdose numbers for 2023 won’t be available until the end of winter or early spring of 2024.