Winter storm a big boost for business at Boston Mills Brandywine

PENINSULA, Ohio — Relatively warm weather to start our winter months meant a slow start at Northeast Ohio's ski resorts. This week's winter storm was a welcome sign at Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort.

The conditions were perfect for skiing and snowboarding, and the slopes were packed with kids off from school. The day was a huge shot in the arm for the business.

"It doesn't matter if I had school today; I was skipping it regardless to come here. Sorry to all my teachers. The snow is amazing," said Josh Grech of Brecksville.

Mom Hallee Palermo is teaching her 8-year-old daughter Abbie how to ski on their shared snow day.

​"I like that you get to learn how to do new moves every time," said Abbie Palermo.

Abbie and her Mom took on the "buttermilk" hill. The little one learned one of the biggest lessons on skis: You have to get back up when you fall.​

"She needed a good round of applause because it's her first day out there and she's doing awesome," said Hallee Palermo.

Even some of the big kids are learning to ski, "I fall a lot, quite a bit, but it's good, all fun," said James Chapman.

The non-stop snowfall is just what this entire crowd was looking for.

"It's very powdery today instead of icy like it normally is, so it's pretty great," said Liv Oravec.

And it's a big boost for Boston Mills' business ​

"It's just nice everybody sees the snow in their backyard and they think let's go skiing, let's go the skiing resort, it's incredible," said Jake Campbell, general manager, Boston Mills, Brandywine.

On Jan. 4, News 5 went to the ski resort because of lack of snow. At that time, the resort said it could only open half of its trails.

Thursday's winter wonderland is making way for new openings at the resort.​

"So Polar Blast at Brandywine opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and we're open for the season. We have tons of snow out there and if you're not ready to hop on skis or snowboards, you can hop in a tube," said Campbell.

Kerry Hutner said he gets two thumbs up from the kids after a day on the slopes.​

"We live in Cleveland, we know it's going to snow...so we went skiing," said Hutner.

Another one of many Northeast Ohio families forging some frozen traditions, "a tradition that I can share with my kids. It's something I've always loved to do, I'm from this area so it's definitely something I want to pass down to my kids," said Palermo.