Boston Mills, skiers grateful for blast of winter weather

It’s been an uphill battle for the start of the downhill skiing season. It’s why ski resorts and their guests are grateful to welcome an elusive stretch of winter weather to Northeast Ohio.

“We were waiting, counting down the days,” said Cameron Niehaus, 13, who was out skiing at Boston Mills with friends on one of their final days of winter break.

Boston Mills started running all of their snow guns early Thursday morning, taking advantage of ideal conditions to create fresh powder. A light dusting throughout the region attracted skiers and snowboarders to the only Vail Resorts location in Northeast Ohio that’s been able to open so far this season.

“Just having that snow out for the first time of the year really excited me and my friends. So we wanted to test it out for the first time this year,” said skier Alexa Abrams.

The blast of cold follows a warmer-than-average December.

“I know it has been a bit of a roller coaster with the warm temperatures. But we opened on December 22nd, guests are excited and it’s feeling a little bit more like winter today,” said Jake Campbell, the general manager for Vail Resorts’ Boston Mills, Brandywine and Alpine Valley.

Boston Mills started making snow in late November and opened on Dec. 22. Despite rain and temperatures reaching unseasonably high levels, the weather did not force the resort to close.

“It makes me nervous, but we were able to stay open,” Campbell said. “The grooming team works their magic out here every single night, pulling it back together to make sure we have a safe, enjoyable experience for all our guests to enjoy.”

Last season, Boston Mills pushed back its opening date by a week. The prior season didn’t begin until after the New Year.

Campbell said staffing shortages from previous years have also been remedied with the help of pay increases. The minimum wage now starts at $20 hourly.

Boston Mills has been operating two trails and one terrain park. But staff hope the latest bout of wintry weather will help them reopen the additional runs, as well as Brandywine and Alpine Valley.

“It’s very snowy, very powdery, good skiing,” skier Charlie Conway said of Thursday’s conditions.

This season marks Boston Mills’ 60th anniversary. Grainy black and white footage from the first opening day in the early 60s shows a blanket of thick snow and skiers gliding down the slopes toward a more modest lodge than what stands today.

“It’s incredible to think that this resort has been open for 60 years and creating memories with families, guests and staff,” Campbell said.

In that regard, guests at Boston Mills said not much has changed.

“I just like being with my friends and just having a good time,” said skier Robert Vlosich.

You can find the latest trail conditions, hours and status of Brandywine and Boston Mills