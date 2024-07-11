Yorkie dog scam strikes again locally, but also thousands of miles away in Texas

CLEVELAND — A scam impacting Northeast Ohio pet buyers we first told you about in March has popped up again locally, but even thousands of miles away in Texas. The Cleveland Better Business Bureau warns people to do their homework before committing to a breeder.

For Nancy Childers, losing her Yorkie, Priya, after 12 years was gut-wrenching.

“I hadn’t had one in a long time and I’m at home all the time,” Childers said. “I am disabled to the point where my husband won’t let me drive, so I'm here unless he goes somewhere. I just kind of wanted a buddy.”

She decided to start looking online for breeders near Beaumont, Texas, and she came across the website KimberlyTeacup.com

“I saw this one and the puppy was $1,000 you know, I could do that,” Childers said.

Excited about her findings, Childers reached out. She said she quickly received a response from the “breeder” offering a puppy to pick up that day. After dozens of text exchanges, Childers sent a $400 deposit via PayPal. Then, it was time for pick up two hours away in Houston.

“When we showed up at the address, it was a house being renovated,” said Childers. “They still had some windows that hadn't been put in yet.”

Childers said no one was home besides the construction workers.

“I'm out $400 and I was already scraping money together,” said Childers. “I still don't have a puppy. I was crushed.”

In March, when News 5 first reported on the Kimberly Teacup scam, Northeast Ohio victims were told to pick up dogs at this home in Shreve.

Callie Selders, whose address has been used in the scam over the past year, said she's had countless encounters with victims.

“They come and they’re upset, they’re out money, they’re out a large sum of money,” Selders said.

The Cleveland Better Business Bureau said it recently received a complaint about a similar situation happening at a Cleveland area family farm.

“People are showing up to his family farm. and of course he doesn't have any puppies,” said Ericka Dilworth, Director of Operations with the Cleveland BBB. “So, it's scary, for him and his family. The people that come are upset and so it's just a very difficult situation.”

The BBB warns potential pet buyers to do their research. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is, and try to speak to someone on the phone or see the animals in person before sending any money. Reverse image searches online are also helpful.

“We would always try to recommend you buy a dog locally,” Dilworth said.

Childers feels ashamed for falling victim but wants her experience to be a learning lesson for others.

“I wish we had found your article earlier because what you described was exactly what happened,” Childers said.

It’s unknown where these scammers are located whether it’s the U.S. or another country.

News 5 has reached out to Kimberly Teacups multiple times for comment and has not heard back.