You love to hate them, but e-checks aren't going away just yet

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has rejected some Northeast Ohio lawmakers' proposed legislation that would have loosened restrictions on e-checks.

Under the "E-Check Ease Act" drivers in seven area counties could have skipped out on in-person emissions tests by simply signing a form stating their vehicle meets clean-air regulations.

However, the EPA argued this approach would violate the Clean Air Act and potentially leave thousands of high-emission vehicles on Northeast Ohio roadways. Currently, only Cuyahoga County and six surrounding counties, including Geauga and Lake, require drivers to complete E-Check emissions testing every two years.

Vehicles between 4 and 25 years old must pass these inspections.State Representative Bill Roemer, who has led the effort to eliminate E-Checks, expressed disappointment with the EPA's decision.

"I'm disappointed that the EPA specifically in Chicago has determined that the E-Check Ease Act is not responsive," Roemer said. "We've worked on this for seven years because we know the residents of the seven counties—the seven affected counties in Northeast Ohio have borne the brunt of E-check."

Roemer argues that E-Checks are inconvenient and costly for lower-income drivers. He says with so many newer vehicles on the road, air quality has improved significantly compared to roughly 30 years ago when the program was implemented.

"The working poor, the elderly, working families are very disadvantaged by E-Check and we've proved the air in Northeast Ohio is actually cleaner than it is in Columbus," Roemer said.

The EPA argues that simplifying the emissions testing process could result in increased pollutants like carbon monoxide and lead in the air, citing public safety and health concerns. Despite this setback, Roemer says he plans to take his concerns directly to the Trump Administration and EPA leadership to overturn E-Check requirements.

He noted that the incoming EPA administrator previously eliminated approximately 30 similar programs. A public comment period is also available for residents to voice their opinions on the matter.

News 5 will Follow-Through.