'We need answers.' Lake County family asking for information after baby girl suffered abuse

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Lake County family is pleading for answers. Jennifer Kvoriak is now the full-time caregiver for her infant granddaughter, Makenna Rae.

Kvoriak said Makenna's life changed drastically on Memorial Day Weekend. According to Kvoriak's attorney, Laura DePledge, the baby weighed only 12 pounds at six months old.

"Makenna was intubated for eight days from her head trauma. She had one night particularly that she seized so much we did not think that she was going to pull through," Kvoriak said.

News 5 Makenna Rae was intubated for eight days at Rainbow Babies and Children's according to family attorney Laura DePledge.

Kvoriak continued, "her organs were bruised. Her liver was the worst. Her bruising to her face, and swelling to her face, a lot of that now has healed."

Makenna is healing at home with Kvoriak, who has emergency temporary custody while police investigate what happened to the infant. Kvoriak had to leave her job to accommodate Makenna's medical needs, dozens of doctor's appointments and many medications.

"She doesn't eat. She is blind from her head trauma. She had many broken bones. She was in pain, and she suffered immensely. But she's a miracle. She's a fighter." Kvoriak said.

What happened to the baby is currently under criminal investigation. The Lake County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case turned over from the Willowick Police Department.

Kvoriak and DePledge do not know who hurt the baby. They are both asking the community to stop social media rumors and start speaking up.

"We think somebody out there knows something, and that is going to tip the scales so that we can get some justice for Makenna," DePledge said.

Kvoriak said she plans to be by Makenna's side as she continues to heal. "We don't know if she's ever going to sit, stand, walk, or talk. Her injuries are significant, devastating, and life-long," Kvoriak said.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Willowick Police Detectives at 440-585-1234.

The family set up a GoFundMeto offset the costs of Makenna's treatment, specialty equipment, and medications.