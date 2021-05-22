Welding students create project to honor classmate who died in car crash

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Students at the Auburn Career Center in Painesville worked together to create a touching tribute for their classmate, Cameron Toth, who died last week in a car crash.

"They worked together as a team and built this display box with his personal belongings to present to the family," the career center stated. "They put so much thought into making this personalized piece to honor their friend, Cameron. They all signed his helmet and added a quote that was special to Cameron. What a heartfelt tribute."

Auburn Career Center A custom case built by the classmates of Cameron Toth to display his personal belongings.

On May 14 at around 9:35 p.m., Toth was driving a 2009 Infinity G sedan west on Country Lane when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and then struck a mailbox, a culvert and several trees. During the crash, the vehicle overturned and Toth was ejected, according to police.

Chris Smith | GoFundMe Cameron Toth

Toth was transported to Hillcrest Hospital where he later died.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Toth's family. CLICK HERE for more information.

