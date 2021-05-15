Kenston High School senior dies in car crash

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Kenston Local Schools community is mourning the tragic death of a high school senior.

According to the district, the student, Cameron Toth, died Friday in a car crash.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Cameron Toth. Cameron was a hard-working student with a strong interest in the welding profession. He was not only connected to Kenston High School students and staff but also to those at Auburn Career Center. Cameron valued his friendships with all of his peers and was truly loyal to his closest friends. As an active member of the football team, Cameron played defensive back and was a member of the 2018 State Championship Team. Cameron will be missed dearly by all," Kenston High School Principal Tom Gabram said.

He continued, "Tonight members of the senior class will be gathering with counselors and administrators to privately remember Cameron. Grief counselors will be available to help our students and staff process this loss. We are dedicated to providing the necessary resources during this difficult time."

The Bainbridge Police Department said around 9:35 p.m., Toth was driving a 2009 Infinity G sedan west on Country Lane when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and then struck a mailbox, a culvert and several trees.

During the crash, the vehicle overturned and Toth was ejected.

Toth was transported to Hillcrest Hospital where he later died. A passenger of the vehicle and a bystander were also transported to Hillcrest Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the student's family. CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.