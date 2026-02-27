Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'We're getting giraffes!' Akron Zoo eager for multi-million dollar expansion project

The new habitat will include both indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing the animals to move comfortably year-round — even during Northeast Ohio winters.
AKRON, Ohio — A major expansion is in the works at the Akron Zoo, and it’s the largest project in the zoo’s history.

Zoo leaders announced plans for a $21 million expansion that will transform and expand the Pride of Africa area by roughly 16 acres.

The project will be built on previously undeveloped land and marks a significant investment in the zoo’s future.

One of the biggest additions: giraffes are coming to the Akron Zoo.

Zoo officials say guests have been requesting giraffes for years.

The new habitat will include both indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing the animals to move comfortably year-round — even during Northeast Ohio winters.

Visitors will also have opportunities to participate in giraffe feedings, creating a new interactive experience.

The expanded Pride of Africa area will also feature new habitats for ostriches, wildebeests and storks.

In addition to the new animal habitats, the project includes a new family-friendly ride, expanded food and merchandise areas, and a pavilion-style event space available for rentals.

Zoo leaders say the expansion is designed to significantly enhance the overall guest experience while growing its footprint.

Construction is expected to take several years to complete.

In the meantime, the zoo is wrapping up work on a new animal hospital and preparing to bring back its dinosaur exhibit.

The Akron Zoo is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and operates 361 days a year.

