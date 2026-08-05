"We're letting the dogs out" New joint dog park officially opens in Parma Heights today

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — After more than a decade of planning and community advocacy efforts, the cities of Parma and Parma Heights are celebrating the opening of their first-ever joint dog park.

"Reservoir Paw Park" officially opens Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

The one-acre, leash-free park is located behind the reservoir off Pearl Road in Parma Heights and is designed to serve dog owners from both communities.

The project was made possible through a partnership between the cities of Parma and Parma Heights, Cuyahoga County and the nonprofit Parma Area Dog Park Association.

The park features two separate fenced play areas for large and small dogs, a water fountain for people and pets, dog waste stations, benches and several new trees and landscaping.

The project cost approximately $120 thousand.

Parma and Parma Heights each received a $50 thousand grant from Cuyahoga County to help fund construction.

Katie Kistler, president of the Parma Area Dog Park Association, said volunteers spent more than a decade working to make the project a reality.

“We started 14 years ago getting names on a petition and ended up collecting around 800 signatures,” Kistler said. “We kept speaking to city council because we knew this would be a great amenity for the community.”

Residents who have already visited the park say they’re excited to finally have a dedicated space for dogs to play and socialize.

“I’m just so grateful for the people that I’ve met here as well as the animals that have been able to come together,” said Parma resident Kathye Pace. “It’s a wonderful way to bring people together and help them get to know different kinds of dogs.”

Parma Heights resident Jim Dew said he appreciates the park’s layout and amenities.

“So far everybody I’ve seen is enjoying it,” Dew said. “I like the fact that there are two different parks.”

In a statement to News 5, Parma Mayor Timothy DeGeeter celebrated the opening.

“Today’s ribbon cutting marks more than the opening of a new dog park—it celebrates what can be accomplished when neighboring communities work together toward a common goal. This joint dog park is a testament to the strong partnership between the Cities of Parma and Parma Heights and our shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

I want to thank Parma Heights Mayor Gallo, the members of both Parma City Council and Parma Heights City Council for their support and collaboration throughout this project. A special thanks to Cuyahoga County leaders including County Executive Ronayne and County Councilman Casselberry for the two grants that made this dog park a reality.”

Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo echoed those comments.

"Our partnership with Parma shows what can be accomplished when communities work together. Thanks to Cuyahoga County’s Community Development Supplemental Grant Program, we were able to create a dog park that serves residents from the surrounding area. This partnership reflects the value of regional collaboration and the lasting impact it can have on our communities."

The Parma Area Dog Park Association says it plans to continue fundraising for future improvements, including additional amenities and shaded areas.

The nonprofit will host a “Yappy Hour” fundraiser at Parma Tap House on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will help pay for toys and future upgrades at the park.

For more information, click here: https://givebutter.com/2026-yappy-hour-reservoir-park-fundraiser-y7br2v?fbclid=IwY2xjawTf585leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeiuFnsyP3nAo2ZgBfQqyg_ofUB39OleL4YqqZs2n2s_QitpXZ5iZx7pk6I1c_aem_1xLPmFmDNo33hU6K608tNw

