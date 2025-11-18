'We're putting on a show': Wild Winter Lights returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND — It’s beginning to look a lot like Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

The highly anticipated tradition returns just in time for the holidays.

Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC kicks off its seventh year tonight.

The Zoo will transform into a holiday light spectacular with more than 1.5 million lights on display, a 50-foot-tall holiday tree and several immersive themed zones.

The family-friendly event also offers meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with costume characters and Santa, a free carousel ride presented by MetroHealth, showings of Rudolph in the 4D theater, model train displays, and plenty of holiday foods.

The light experience can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car with a Drive-through option on Select Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Walk-through experience is available on select Thursdays through Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m.

Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC runs through Dec. 30.

For ways to buy tickets and additional event information, CLICK HERE.